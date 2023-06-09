Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Etsy worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Etsy by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Etsy by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Etsy by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.04. 1,532,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,768. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,602 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

