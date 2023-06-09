Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,058 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 316,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,058 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,194,222,000 after buying an additional 3,313,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,307,000 after buying an additional 1,327,840 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bank of America by 60.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after buying an additional 38,870,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,114,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,106,000 after purchasing an additional 576,954 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC remained flat at $29.23 on Friday. 7,122,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,272,426. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

