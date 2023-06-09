Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 90,725 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,725 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $11,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in PPL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after buying an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at PPL

PPL Price Performance

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.81. 585,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,380,173. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.