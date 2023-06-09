Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.25

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.25 and last traded at $42.92, with a volume of 479751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEHR shares. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.
Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 3.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.61 and a beta of 1.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems
In other news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $25,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,589.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,762,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $25,996.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,589.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,960 shares of company stock worth $2,872,297 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.
About Aehr Test Systems
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
