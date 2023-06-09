Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.25

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.25 and last traded at $42.92, with a volume of 479751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEHR shares. TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.61 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $25,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,589.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,762,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $25,996.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,589.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,960 shares of company stock worth $2,872,297 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.