Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $8.30 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Agenus Price Performance

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.43. Agenus has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.37.

Insider Activity at Agenus

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Agenus had a negative net margin of 264.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,159.04%. The business had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Agenus will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 100,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,595,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,515,294.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 250,954 shares of company stock worth $267,492 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the first quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the third quarter worth $26,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Agenus in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the third quarter worth $29,000. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

