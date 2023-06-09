AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Monday, February 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of AIB Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AIB Group from GBX 430 ($5.35) to GBX 510 ($6.34) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AIB Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.03.

AIB Group Price Performance

Shares of AIB Group stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. AIB Group has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

