Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRIGet Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Air Industries Group stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRIGet Rating) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

