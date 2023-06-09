Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
Air Industries Group Trading Up 2.5 %
Air Industries Group stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group
About Air Industries Group
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Industries Group (AIRI)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.