Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Gap Up to $115.50

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $115.50, but opened at $120.25. Airbnb shares last traded at $120.90, with a volume of 2,946,732 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,146,972 shares of company stock valued at $248,941,141. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $332,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,460 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,147,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

