Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) versus FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Financial Contrast

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and FNCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akbank T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A FNCB Bancorp 25.30% 15.55% 1.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

14.4% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of FNCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and FNCB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion N/A $898.88 million N/A N/A FNCB Bancorp $68.76 million 1.78 $20.44 million $0.95 6.55

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Akbank T.A.S. and FNCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akbank T.A.S. 0 1 0 0 2.00 FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. FNCB Bancorp pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FNCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

FNCB Bancorp beats Akbank T.A.S. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services. The Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management segment provides financial solutions and banking services to large, medium and small size corporate, and commercial customers. The Treasury segment conducts TL and FC spot and forward transactions, treasury bonds, government bonds, Eurobond and private sector bond transactions and also derivative trading activities within determined limits. The company was founded on January 30, 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation and ownership of banks. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

