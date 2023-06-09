Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG cut its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. CICC Research assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Align Technology stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.13. 367,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,009. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $368.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

