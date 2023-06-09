Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) versus Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Critical Analysis

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Rating) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alimco Financial and Semtech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Semtech 0 5 6 0 2.55

Semtech has a consensus price target of $37.10, indicating a potential upside of 57.74%. Given Semtech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Semtech is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alimco Financial and Semtech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Semtech $756.53 million 1.99 $61.38 million ($0.09) -261.33

Semtech has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Alimco Financial and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A Semtech -0.77% 8.69% 3.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Semtech shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Semtech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Semtech beats Alimco Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing. It offers signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power and high-reliability products. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

