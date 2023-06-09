Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Alithya Group Stock Down 6.2 %

ALYA stock traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,162. The stock has a market capitalization of C$211.77 million and a P/E ratio of -12.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.44. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of C$1.95 and a twelve month high of C$3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

