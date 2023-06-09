AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Price Down 6.4%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 192,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 254,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

AlloVir Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $496.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24.

Insider Activity at AlloVir

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 8,408 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $31,193.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,518.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,509 shares of company stock worth $56,096 over the last ninety days. 39.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in AlloVir by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AlloVir by 27.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 165,711 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in AlloVir by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AlloVir by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 62,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AlloVir by 43.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

