Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s 4th Largest Position

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,533 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.4% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 127,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,335,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 87,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 27,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $4,135,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 810,064 shares valued at $32,536,865. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,233,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,580,201. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

