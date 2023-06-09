Alpine Investment Management Ltd Invests $1.60 Million in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Alpine Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000. Full Truck Alliance comprises about 0.4% of Alpine Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:YMM traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.83. 2,914,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,281,421. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.07.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $278.73 million during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

