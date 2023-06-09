Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 152,068 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 144,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ALSMY shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Alstom Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

