Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Purchased by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,008,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 3.13% of Alta Equipment Group worth $13,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth $1,502,000. B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter worth $79,150,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,349,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 275,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 30,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alta Equipment Group

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 36,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $497,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112,134 shares in the company, valued at $15,358,570.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 65,847 shares of company stock valued at $914,232 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ALTG stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $15.36. 63,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $494.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 1.52. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $428.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ALTG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

