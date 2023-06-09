Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Trading Up 5.1%

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) shares rose 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.23 and last traded at $41.53. Approximately 598,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,520,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AYX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.31). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 139.14% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. The firm had revenue of $199.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $43,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Alteryx by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

