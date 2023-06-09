AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $48.29

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.29 and last traded at $49.67, with a volume of 361214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.54.
AMERCO Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.89.
About AMERCO
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMERCO (UHALB)
