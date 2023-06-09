American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $172.05. 266,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.19. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.