American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Position Raised by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.79.

American International Group stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $56.36. 810,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,786,449. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.40.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

