American Lithium (CVE:LI) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.61. Approximately 129,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 606,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.24. The stock has a market cap of C$559.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 17.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

