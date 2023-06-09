AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) is Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for about 1.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.45% of AMETEK worth $143,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in AMETEK by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in AMETEK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.08. 331,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.83 and a 200 day moving average of $142.04. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $151.52.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,706.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

