Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $78,393,000. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Amgen by 1,424.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 107,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after acquiring an additional 100,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 27,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.19. The company had a trading volume of 704,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.71 and a 200 day moving average of $248.25. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

