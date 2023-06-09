Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,711. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.18. The company has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. Cowen lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.