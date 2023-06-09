Analysts Offer Predictions for Microbot Medical Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Microbot Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Microbot Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

NASDAQ:MBOT opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Microbot Medical has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBOT. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company engaged in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

