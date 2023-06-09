Analyzing Halberd (HALB) & The Competition

Halberd (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Rating) is one of 343 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Halberd to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 75.6% of Halberd shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Halberd and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halberd N/A N/A N/A Halberd Competitors -8,934.43% -61.18% -14.38%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halberd 0 0 0 0 N/A Halberd Competitors 202 1250 3345 25 2.66

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Halberd and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 84.08%. Given Halberd’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Halberd has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Halberd and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Halberd N/A N/A -0.91 Halberd Competitors $271.60 million $76.69 million 65.65

Halberd’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Halberd. Halberd is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Halberd

Halberd Corp. is a development stage company, which engages in the research and development of antibodies and devices for the prevention, detection, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It offers patented extracorporeal treatment that is applicable to various blood-borne and neurologic diseases such as PTSD/ CTE (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder/Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy), Alzheimer’s Disease, and Parkinson’s Disease. The company was founded by Mark Sven Lundquist and John Christopher Maddox on January 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Jackson Center, PA.

