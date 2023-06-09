Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) were up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $13.82. Approximately 13,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 74,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, April 21st.
Annovis Bio Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $124.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Annovis Bio Company Profile
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Annovis Bio (ANVS)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.