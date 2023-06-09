Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) were up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $13.82. Approximately 13,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 74,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Annovis Bio Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $124.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Annovis Bio by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.