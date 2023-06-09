Apollo Currency Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8.54 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and $492,590.21 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00052302 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00035430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00015707 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

