Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Position Trimmed by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the period. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APO. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $12,705,704.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,160,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,947,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,070,663 shares of company stock valued at $133,983,741. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

APO stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,119. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

