Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Appian’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.30.

APPN stock opened at $47.75 on Monday. Appian has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $57.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 92.14%. The company had revenue of $135.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $281,280.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,121,954 shares in the company, valued at $441,823,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Appian by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 47,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Appian by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,190,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, StackLine Partners LP raised its stake in Appian by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 604,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after purchasing an additional 69,655 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

