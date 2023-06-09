Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.11.

Apple Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $180.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.34 and its 200-day moving average is $153.66. Apple has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $184.95.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Apple by 4,505.4% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 730,370 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $120,438,000 after acquiring an additional 714,511 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,558,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,121,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 273,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $45,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

