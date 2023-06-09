Argosy Minerals (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Trading 4.6% Higher

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 29,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 33,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
Argosy Minerals Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38.
Argosy Minerals Company Profile
Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.
