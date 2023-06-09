Ariel Investments LLC Buys 500,361 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,359,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,361 shares during the quarter. Resideo Technologies makes up 2.2% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 9.16% of Resideo Technologies worth $219,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 539.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE REZI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. 189,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,903. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

