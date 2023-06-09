Ariel Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,691 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $27,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,732,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $887,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 49,496 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,632. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $87.03.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.