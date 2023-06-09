Ariel Investments LLC Has $102.18 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ariel Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,177 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.61% of J. M. Smucker worth $102,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $3,144,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,168 shares of company stock worth $14,799,601. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.6 %

SJM stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.41. The company had a trading volume of 514,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,977. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $120.51 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.38, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.11 and a 200 day moving average of $152.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -438.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.54.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Articles

