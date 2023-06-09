Ariel Investments LLC Has $169.85 Million Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Ariel Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,044,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,115 shares during the quarter. Envista comprises 1.7% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 3.09% of Envista worth $169,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 59.9% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 11.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,861,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,301,000 after acquiring an additional 623,479 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 179,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 10.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 609,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after acquiring an additional 60,042 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.20. 1,126,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $43.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.51 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

