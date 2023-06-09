Ariel Investments LLC Has $274.73 Million Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,646,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 388,693 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial accounts for 2.8% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 3.94% of BOK Financial worth $274,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 145,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,109,000 after buying an additional 102,765 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,676,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $4,208,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 56,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 38,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alan S. Armstrong purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BOK Financial news, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,605. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $225,806.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,751,309.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,420 shares of company stock valued at $518,765. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

BOK Financial stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.63. 73,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.43.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.43%.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Stories

