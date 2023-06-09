Ariel Investments LLC Purchases 364,008 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,008 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.54% of CarMax worth $51,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,964,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 46.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,588,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,915,000 after acquiring an additional 817,285 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 562.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 887,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,034,000 after acquiring an additional 753,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 31.7% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,247,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,397,000 after acquiring an additional 540,819 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of KMX traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.59. The stock had a trading volume of 675,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,806. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stephens cut their target price on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.