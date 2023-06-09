Ariel Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 981,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,431,601 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.11% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $45,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.17. 1,255,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,954. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

