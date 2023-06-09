Ariel Investments LLC Sells 144,943 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,684,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 144,943 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $67,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,206,000 after buying an additional 50,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,712,000 after buying an additional 174,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,931,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $198,141,000 after buying an additional 54,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,907,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,520,000 after acquiring an additional 240,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.94. 2,020,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,681. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

