Ariel Investments LLC Sells 410,911 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Ariel Investments LLC cut its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,052,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 410,911 shares during the quarter. Credicorp comprises about 1.4% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 1.32% of Credicorp worth $142,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $1,340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Credicorp stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.03. The stock had a trading volume of 126,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,760. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.09. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.21 and a 12-month high of $158.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $6.7385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

BAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

