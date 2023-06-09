Ariel Investments LLC Sells 5,135 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $16,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 20,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 453.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE BSAC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,198. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $477.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $1.2511 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.91. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.55%.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

