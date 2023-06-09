Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1,152.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,330 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises about 0.6% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

ANET traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,177. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $178.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.04 and its 200-day moving average is $140.93.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $882,660.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,647,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $882,660.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,011 shares of company stock worth $34,090,054 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

