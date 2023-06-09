Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) VP Sells $100,504.52 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) VP Matthew A. Getz sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $100,504.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $482,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Artivion Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AORT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,973. Artivion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

Artivion Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,151,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc engages in the research and development of solutions which address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

