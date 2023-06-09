Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) VP Sells $100,504.52 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) VP Matthew A. Getz sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $100,504.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $482,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE AORT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,973. Artivion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Artivion, Inc engages in the research and development of solutions which address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.
