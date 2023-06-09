Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stock Position Decreased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGO opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average of $57.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 48.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

