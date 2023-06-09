AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Stock Price Down 1.8%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Rating) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.77. 1,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 20,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53.
Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile stock. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AST SpaceMobile (ASTSW)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.