AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Stock Price Down 1.8%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Rating) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.77. 1,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 20,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile stock. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Featured Articles

