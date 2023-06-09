Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Shares Down 23.4%

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 23.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 1,880,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 868% from the average daily volume of 194,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.
Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the Oncology Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.
