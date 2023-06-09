Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Shares Down 23.4%

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 23.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 1,880,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 868% from the average daily volume of 194,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the first quarter worth $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the second quarter worth $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Athenex by 116.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Athenex by 74.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 114,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the Oncology Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

