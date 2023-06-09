Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Insider Andrew Gengos Purchases 20,012 Shares

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHAGet Rating) insider Andrew Gengos purchased 20,012 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $56,433.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,012 shares in the company, valued at $56,433.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Gengos also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 5th, Andrew Gengos purchased 45,000 shares of Athira Pharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00.

Athira Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Athira Pharma stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.82. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Athira Pharma from $33.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Athira Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athira Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athira Pharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Athira Pharma by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 106,307 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,350,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 470,519 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 221,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,815,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 126,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

