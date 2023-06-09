Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Insider Andrew Gengos Purchases 20,012 Shares

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) insider Andrew Gengos purchased 20,012 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $56,433.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,012 shares in the company, valued at $56,433.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Gengos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Andrew Gengos purchased 45,000 shares of Athira Pharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00.

Athira Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Athira Pharma stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.82. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Athira Pharma from $33.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Athira Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athira Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athira Pharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Athira Pharma by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 106,307 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,350,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 470,519 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 221,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,815,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 126,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

