Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.23. 659,151 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 264,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.30 price target on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 415,498 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth about $9,202,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.

